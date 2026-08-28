Amarnath Yatra 2026 Concludes With Over 4.8 Lakh Devotees Visiting Holy Cave

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Anantnag: The Amarnath Yatra will conclude on Friday, August 28, on the occasion of Raksha Bandhan, marking the end of the 57-day pilgrimage that commenced on July 3. The annual yatra concludes with the arrival of the sacred 'Chhadi Mubarak' at the holy cave shrine, led by Mahant Dipendra Giri.

Over 4.8 lakh pilgrims visit

More than 4.8 lakh pilgrims undertook the Amarnath Yatra this year through the Pahalgam and Baltal routes, AIR reported. Devotees visited the cave shrine, situated at an altitude of around 3,888 metres, to seek Lord Shiva’s blessings and offer prayers to the Swayambhu (naturally formed) ice Shivalinga.

Buddha Amarnath Yatra concludes

The annual Buddha Amarnath Yatra in Jammu and Kashmir will conclude today after a 12-day pilgrimage held during the holy month of Shravan. Devotees have been visiting the Baba Buddha Amarnath Temple in Poonch district to offer prayers to Lord Shiva. The temple is situated in Rajpura village, under the Mandi tehsil of Poonch district.

Inside the cave, water droplets continuously fall from the rocky ceiling. As temperatures remain extremely low, these droplets freeze layer by layer on the cave floor, gradually forming a towering ice stalagmite. This upward-growing ice formation is worshipped as a manifestation of Lord Shiva.

Alongside the main Shivling, two smaller naturally formed ice structures are traditionally believed to represent Goddess Parvati and Lord Ganesha, making the cave even more spiritually significant.

The size of the ice Shivling changes throughout the pilgrimage season. As snow melts in the surrounding Himalayan ranges, more water seeps through the rocks, contributing to its growth. According to Hindu belief, the Shivling also waxes and wanes with the phases of the moon, reaching its fullest form around the time of the annual festival.