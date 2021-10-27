e-Paper Get App

Updated on: Wednesday, October 27, 2021, 08:39 PM IST

Amarinder Singh to lead non-political delegation to meet Union Home Minister Amit Shah in Delhi

Amarinder had earlier said any alliance he made with the BJP would be subject to a resolution of the farmers’ issue.
GAJINDER SINGH
Amarinder Singh to meet Amit Shah over farmers' issue | Photo: Twitter Image

Former Punjab chief minister Amarinder Singh will lead a non-political delegation of agricultural experts to meet Union home minister Amit Shah and will discuss possible solutions to the ongoing farmers’ agitation.

Disclosing this here on Wednesday, Amarinder said he had been discussing various options with the Union Home Minister, whom he will be meeting in Delhi again on Thursday, and others.

“I think I can help in finding a solution as I have been chief minister of Punjab and am also an agriculturist,” Amarinder divulged.

While there could be no pre-decided formula for the resolution of the farmers’ stir, something will emerge during the talks as both, (the Centre and the farmers), want a resolution to the crisis triggered by the farm laws, he said.

Stating that he had not met any farmer leaders over the issue, Amarinder said he had “deliberately not interfered in the matter” as the farmers did not want the involvement of politicians. “The farmer leaders had four inconclusive meetings with the Centre but back-channel talks have been going on”, he added.

Published on: Wednesday, October 27, 2021, 08:39 PM IST
