Alt News Harsh Mander nominated for Nobel Peace Prize; here's all you need to know

The Peace Research Institute Oslo (PRIO) has included Human Rights activist and factcheck website Alt News founder Harsh Mander to its annual Nobel Peace Prize nomination.

In 2017, Mander had launched the campaign Karwan-e-Mohabbat (Caravan of Love), aiming to offer support for victims of hate crimes. “Mander is an important voice for religious tolerance and dialogue," read a statement issued by the institute, further stating that the campaign is an important rallying point for those opposing inter-religious conflict and violence.

Pratik Sinha and Mohammed Zubair, co-founders of Alt News, have also been included in the list for their outstanding work in combating fake news.

Other nominees include Belarussian politician Sviatlana Tsikhanouskaya; Chinese activists Ilham Tohti, Agnes Chow and Nathan Law; human rights activist Nataša Kandić; the Humanitarian Law Centre and two organisations: Human Rights Data Analysis Group and the Centre for Applied Nonviolent Action and Strategies.

Published on: Friday, February 04, 2022, 02:45 PM IST