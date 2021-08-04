'Allergic to chaat-papri, he can have fish curry': Mukhtar Abbas Naqvi on Derek O’Brien's comment about Centre passing bills

Prime Minister Narendra Modi also disapproved of the TMC MP’s comment. After Prime Minister Narendra Modi's disapproval of his 'papri chaat' comment on passing of bills, TMC Rajya Sabha MP Derek O'Brien on Tuesday said his intention was to use a cultural idiom to connect with the people over the serious issue and asked if the PM would be happier if he used the word "dhokla" instead.

He stressed that the real issue was the hurried passing of bills in both the Houses without any discussions and even went on to say that the prime minister's reaction showed that the "TMC is setting the agenda".

"The TMC is setting the agenda and the PM is replying. Nowhere has the PM disputed the number we have put out of seven minutes. It is a cultural idiom that people understand. Would PM be happier if I used 'dhokla' instead?" the Trinamool Congress leader later told reporters.

"I speak in the language of the people. I have taken a serious fact and used a popular cultural idiom to spread the message," O'Brien said.

(With inputs from Agencies)