Allahabad varsity: Girls protesting against sexual harassment held

Lucknow : Three students of Allahabad University, a centrally-administered educational institution, who were on protest outside the campus on Sunday against the security lapses in women's hostel and inappropriate handling of sexual harassment cases, were arrested by the police, allegedly for breach of section 144 of the CrPC which is in place in the state since November.

Research scholar Richa Singh political science student Jyotsana Singh and BA final year student Akansha were later released on bail.

“Our posters were torn apart, belongings were hurled and the hostel gate was locked by cops who later arrested us for staging a peaceful protest. Only three of us were sitting on dharna, which was not a breach of section 144.

Yet, we were arrested because we were pursuing the sexual harassment cases against top officials of the university with the women’s commission,’’ Richa Singh told FPJ.

The girls were on protest outside their hostel for the last two weeks. They were given notice by the police that their protest violates section 144 but they continued the protest.

An FIR was filed against them under IPC section 188 (Disobedience to order duly promulgated by public servant).

Last week, the National Commission for Women had taken cognizance of the girls' complaint and had summoned Vice Chancellor Prof RL Hangloo after his alleged audio tape, in which he demanded sexual favours from a student to secure her a job, went viral.

The women’s commission, in its probe, found that the audio was indeed obscene and said that prima facie allegations of sexual harassment against the VC appear correct.

Besides, there are allegations that he didn't take appropriate actions against professors and administrative officials who faced serious charges of sexual exploitation levelled by students.

Some of them were even found convicted by the internal committee and were barred from taking up any administrative charge but the VC allegedly appointed them to key positions.

The VC appeared before the commission on December 26 to present his side of the story.

Dissatisfied with the VC's response, NCW chief Rekha Sharma has announced that she would visit the campus next month for a thorough probe as the charges were grave.