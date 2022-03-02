Allahabad High Court refuses to quash case against WhatsApp admin after PM Modi's image with pig face shared on group

The Allahabad High Court recently refused to quash the criminal proceedings registered against one Mohd. Imran Malik, the admin of WhatsApp group in which a picture was shared depicting Prime Minister Narendra Modi with the face of a pig.

Justice Mohd. Aslam of the Allahabad High Court termed the depiction of the image offensive while dismissing Malik's plea saying that there was no cogent reason to quash the plea.

Malik was charged under Section 66 of the Information Technology Act. The court was hearing a plea filed by Malik under Section 482 of CrPC.

The counsel for the accused submitted before the High Court that some other person had shared the message and the accused was merely the group admin and no case was made out against him.

The A.G.A., on the other hand, opposed the application and stated that the liability of the sender of the message and that of the 'group admin' is co-extensive and it cannot be said no offence under Section 66 of the I.T. Act is made out against the applicant.

(with sources inputs)

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Advertisement

Published on: Wednesday, March 02, 2022, 03:43 PM IST