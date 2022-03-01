Mumbai: Spl court permits CBI to record ex-Maharashtra Home MinisterAnil Deshmukh’s statement

A special court under the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA) has permitted the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) to record the statement of former state home minister and Nationalist Congress Party leader Anil Deshmukh in Arthur Road prison from Thursday to Saturday. The agency had approached the court with the plea on Monday as it is probing the corruption case against him. Earlier, the court had permitted the CBI to record the statement of Deshmukh’s personal assistant Kundan Shinde and personal secretary Sanjeev Palande, who too are in the court’s custody along with Deshmukh in the money laundering case of the Enforcement Directorate (ED). The CBI had also approached another court for permission to record the statement of Sachin Vaze in prison in the same case. Vaze is presently in custody in the Antilia bomb scare - Mansukh Hiran murder case.



Published on: Tuesday, March 01, 2022, 10:43 PM IST