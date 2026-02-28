Allahabad High Court Grants Interim Protection To Jyotir Math Shankaracharya In POCSO Case

Shankaracharya Swami Avimukteshwaranand | ANI

Prayagraj: The Allahabad High Court has granted interim protection from arrest to Swami Avimukteshwaranand Saraswati, Shankaracharya of Jyotir Math, in connection with a case registered under the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences Act. The court has reserved its order on his anticipatory bail plea while directing that no coercive action be taken against him until the next hearing.

The case stems from an FIR lodged at Jhunsi police station in Prayagraj based on allegations of sexual misconduct involving minors. The complaint reportedly relates to incidents said to have occurred during a religious event camp in the city last year. Police have initiated an investigation and are in the process of recording statements and gathering medical and documentary evidence.

During the hearing, the defense argued that the allegations are baseless and politically motivated, seeking protection to ensure cooperation with the investigation without arrest. The prosecution, meanwhile, opposed anticipatory bail, stating that the charges are serious and require thorough investigation.

The matter has drawn significant public and religious attention due to the stature of the accused. Supporters of the seer have called for a fair and impartial probe, while others have stressed the importance of due legal process in cases involving minors.

The High Court’s interim relief provides temporary protection, but the final decision on anticipatory bail is awaited. The next hearing is expected in the coming weeks, which will determine the course of legal proceedings in the high-profile case.