 Allahabad High Court Grants Interim Bail To Lucknow University Professor In Sedition Case
Allahabad High Court Grants Interim Bail To Lucknow University Professor In Sedition Case

The FIR was registered at the Hasan Ganj police station under various sections of the Indian Penal Code, including Section 152 (sedition). The professor's post had gone viral in Pakistan and sparked controversy in India.

Rahul MUpdated: Tuesday, June 10, 2025, 02:04 AM IST
Allahabad High Court | PTI

Lucknow: The Lucknow bench of the Allahabad High Court has granted interim anticipatory bail to Lucknow University's Assistant Professor, Dr. Madri Kakoti, in a sedition case. Kakoti was accused of making objectionable comments on social media regarding the Pahalgam attack.

