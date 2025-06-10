Allahabad High Court Grants Interim Bail To Lucknow University Professor In Sedition Case

Allahabad High Court | PTI

Lucknow: The Lucknow bench of the Allahabad High Court has granted interim anticipatory bail to Lucknow University's Assistant Professor, Dr. Madri Kakoti, in a sedition case. Kakoti was accused of making objectionable comments on social media regarding the Pahalgam attack.

The FIR was registered at the Hasan Ganj police station under various sections of the Indian Penal Code, including Section 152 (sedition). The professor's post had gone viral in Pakistan and sparked controversy in India.

The court, led by Justice Rajiv Singh, heard both sides and questioned how the social media post could affect the country's integrity. The court granted interim bail until August 25, when the next hearing is scheduled. Dr. Kakoti's lawyer, Syed Rizvi, stated that the court was satisfied with the arguments and granted bail considering the lack of concrete evidence.

The case has sparked debates about free speech and sedition laws in India.