Allahabad HC Seeks Probe Report On Rahul Gandhi Assets Case; CBI, ED And SFIO Asked To Respond In 8 Weeks

The Allahabad High Court directs central agencies to verify allegations linked to an alleged disproportionate assets case involving Rahul Gandhi | File Photo

Lucknow, May 14: The Lucknow bench of the Allahabad High Court has directed the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI), Enforcement Directorate (ED), and Serious Fraud Investigation Office (SFIO) to verify allegations related to an alleged disproportionate assets case involving Congress leader Rahul Gandhi and submit progress reports within eight weeks.

The order was passed by a division bench of Justice Rajesh Singh Chauhan and Justice Zafeer Ahmad while hearing a petition filed by Karnataka BJP worker S. Vignesh Shishir.

The petitioner alleged that Rahul Gandhi and members of his family possessed assets disproportionate to their declared income and sought an impartial investigation by central agencies.

Court directs agencies to verify allegations

During the hearing, counsels representing the CBI and ED informed the court that they had received the complaint and would verify the allegations as per law. The court observed that appropriate action may be taken if required under legal provisions.

The High Court also allowed the petitioner’s request to include the Department of Personnel and Training, Department of Revenue under the Finance Ministry, and the Ministry of Corporate Affairs as parties in the matter. The court directed all respondents to file counter affidavits within the stipulated time.

Also Watch:

Read Also Plea Against Rahul Gandhi Over Disproportionate Assets Admitted By Allahabad High Court

Next hearing scheduled for July 20

The matter has now been listed for the next hearing on July 20, while all documents related to the petition will remain sealed in court custody due to the sensitivity of the case.