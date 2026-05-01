Allahabad HC Dismisses Plea For FIR Against Congress Leader Rahul Gandhi Over 'Indian State' Remark, Upholds Lower Court Order

Allahabad HC Dismisses Plea For FIR Against Congress Leader Rahul Gandhi Over 'Indian State' Remark | File Photo

Prayagraj: The Allahabad High Court has granted major relief to Congress leader and Leader of Opposition in Lok Sabha Rahul Gandhi by dismissing a petition seeking registration of an FIR against him.

Petitioner and Challenge

The petition was filed by Simran Gupta, who had challenged a Sambhal trial court order that rejected her plea for criminal proceedings against Gandhi. She had sought directions for lodging an FIR based on Gandhi’s remarks concerning the Indian state.

The High Court dismissed the plea and upheld the lower court’s decision, bringing the matter to a close at this stage.

Origin of Complaint

The case stems from a complaint filed in a Chandausi court in Sambhal, where the petitioner alleged that Gandhi’s statement made on January 15, 2025, during the inauguration of the Congress headquarters Indira Bhawan warranted legal action. In his speech, Gandhi had said that the Congress was fighting not only the BJP and RSS but also what he described as the “Indian state”.

The trial court had earlier rejected the complaint, terming it weak. The petitioner then moved the High Court challenging that order, which has now been dismissed.

Meanwhile, Gandhi continues to face legal scrutiny in another matter before the High Court concerning allegations linked to his alleged British citizenship. The case is being heard separately, with the next hearing scheduled later this month. The matter pertains to a plea seeking investigation into claims regarding his citizenship status.