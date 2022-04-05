All is not well in BJP's top leadership, claims seniors cabinet minister: Report

Trouble seems to be brewing in the top leadership of BJP after reports of infighting emerged in the ruling party. A senior cabinet minister told Lokmat Times that major differences have emerged.

According to the cabinet minister, Rajnath Singh's son, Pankaj Singh- a Uttar Pradesh MLA, was prevented by Prime Minister Narendra Modi from becoming a minister in Yogi Adityanath cabinet.

According to the report, Rajnath Singh used to argue with PM Modi but now has surrendered to the PM. The minister also alleged that PM Modi has been using Central agencies like ED, Income Tax, CBI against the Opposition.

The minister further challenged that he has the power to take away 252 MPs and bring down the current government. And further challenged the Prime Minister to remove him if had the guts to.

The report by Lokmat Times also stated of clear differences between Amit Shah and Narendra Modi.

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Advertisement

Published on: Tuesday, April 05, 2022, 12:41 PM IST