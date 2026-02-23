All India Medical Students' Association Writes To PM Modi Seeking Postponement Of University Examinations, Evacuation Of Indian Students In Iran

Tehran: The All India Medical Students Association (AIMSA) on Monday wrote to Prime Minister Narendra Modi seeking the postponement of university examinations and the evacuation of Indian students in Iran after the Indian Embassy in Tehran advised Indian nationals in Iran to leave the country using available transport, including commercial flights, amid the evolving situation.

"On behalf of the All India Medical Students Association (AIMSA), we respectfully draw your kind attention to the serious concerns regarding the safety and academic future of Indian students currently studying in Iran," the letter read.

"The Embassy of India in Tehran has issued an urgent advisory dated 23 February 2026, requesting all Indian nationals, including students, to leave Iran immediately in view of the evolving security situation," the association added.

The association further said, "While this advisory is a crucial step for ensuring the safety of our citizens, many Indian students are facing scheduled university examinations on 5 March 2026, which is preventing them from returning safely to India."

AIMSA urged the Centre to direct the Indian High Commission/Embassy in Iran to urgently coordinate with Iranian universities and authorities to postpone all scheduled examinations for Indian students and facilitate safe evacuation and repatriation of Indian students at the earliest.

The Indian Embassy has reiterated its January 14 advisory, asking all Indian citizens and Persons of Indian Origin to exercise caution, avoid protest or demonstration areas, remain in contact with the Embassy, and closely monitor local media for updates.

Indian citizens residing in Iran who have not yet enrolled with the embassy have been advised to register using the online form available on its website. If internet services are disrupted in Iran, family members in India have been requested to complete the registration process on their behalf.