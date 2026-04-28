All Eyes On Bhabanipur As Mamata Banerjee & Suvendu Adhikari Lock Horns In Crucial Bengal Poll Phase |

Kolkata: In the second phase of election all eyes are on Bhabanipur constituency where Leader of Opposition Suvendu Adhikari is contesting against Trinamool Congress (TMC) Supremo and Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee in her home turf.

In 2021 she had won with a record margin of 58,832 votes in a by-poll after losing to Suvendu Adhikari in Nandigram.

Bengal has almost 27 per cent of Muslim population, this Bhabanipur seat has 20 per cent Muslim voters who have traditionally voted for the TMC since 2011. But in 2026 the scenario will be a bit different due to SIR.

A study after the SIR exercise said that nearly 23 per cent per cent of Muslim voters’ names were deleted from Bhabanipur constituency and 59.9 per cent of non-Muslim voters’ names were also deleted.

The voters here are 42 per cent Bengali Hindus, 34 per cent non-Bengali Hindus, and nearly 24 per cent Muslims.

Though Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee is ‘confident’ about her win from her home turf, but Leader of Opposition Suvendu Adhikari is also ‘confident’ of losing Mamata from Bhabanipur just like from Nandigram.

This cosmopolitan constituency also have several non-Bengali voters though a section of them supports the saffron camp but a significant number are with the TMC Supremo.

Talking to Free Press Journal, people have expressed their doubts and many have said ‘Ki Hobe ke jane' (God knows what will happen)’.

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Though a section of people is stating that Adhikari did a mistake as he decided to counter Mamata from the Bhabanipur constituency many are saying that they have voted for TMC earlier and now they want another ‘Poriborton’ (Change).

It can be recalled that a PIL was done against Adhikari seeking cancellation of his candidature from the Bhabanipur constituency but the Calcutta High Court had dismissed the plea.

TMC leader Firhad Hakim had time and again mentioned that Mamata Banerjee is ‘Ghore meye’ (daughter of the house) of Bhabanipur and also that voters of this constituency will support her.