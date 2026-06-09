'All 24 Indian Nationals Were Safely Evacuated': MEA On MT Marivex Incident Near Oman Coast | VIDEO

India on Tuesday confirmed the safe evacuation of all 24 Indian crew members aboard the Palau-flagged tanker MT Marivex after the vessel was disabled near the coast of Oman, following a coordinated rescue effort involving Indian and Omani authorities.

The Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) said the Indian Embassy in Oman acted swiftly after the incident, ensuring the safety and well-being of the seafarers.

MEA Details Emergency Response

Addressing the media, MEA spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal said the tanker was operating under the Palau flag when it was disabled near the Omani coast.

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“A vessel named MT Marivex was disabled near the coast of Oman. We understand that the ship was operating under the Palau flag. There were 24 Indian nationals working on board the ship at the time of the incident,” Jaiswal said.

He added that the Indian Embassy in Oman immediately established contact with local authorities and coordinated with multiple agencies, including the Maritime Rescue Coordination Centre (MRCC) and India's Ministry of Shipping.

Coordinated Rescue Ensures Crew Safety

The rescue operation was carried out through close coordination between the Indian Coast Guard, Omani authorities and maritime agencies.

According to officials, the MRCC in Mumbai worked with Omani counterparts after reports emerged of a fire and emergency situation aboard the vessel.

Visuals from the operation showed Omani helicopters hovering over the tanker and airlifting crew members from the ship.

All 24 Indian seafarers were successfully evacuated and transported to safety.

Crew Safe, Embassy Monitoring Welfare

The MEA confirmed that all Indian nationals are safe and continue to receive assistance from the Indian Embassy in Oman.

"Our citizens are safe, and our embassy remains in touch with them and is looking after their well-being," Jaiswal said.

The rescued crew members are currently on Oman's Masirah Island and are expected to return to India after necessary formalities are completed.

Incident Highlights Maritime Security Challenges

The incident occurred in the strategically important Gulf of Oman, near the Strait of Hormuz, one of the world's busiest maritime trade routes.

According to reports, the vessel had prior communication with the US Navy before the incident. US Central Command later stated that a precision munition was used to disable the tanker after it allegedly ignored instructions and attempted to proceed toward an Iranian port.

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The episode has once again drawn attention to growing maritime security concerns in regional waters amid ongoing geopolitical tensions.

Focus Remains on Crew Welfare

While investigations into the circumstances surrounding the incident continue, Indian authorities have emphasized that their primary concern was ensuring the safety of the crew.

The successful rescue operation has been hailed as an example of effective international coordination and rapid response during a maritime emergency.