Aligarh Worker Buried Alive After Soil Collapse In 14-Foot Pit, Family Alleges Negligence

A 32-year-old labourer died after being buried under a mound of soil while repairing a pipeline in Aligarh on Saturday afternoon, triggering protests by family members and co-workers.

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The deceased, identified as Mahendra, was working inside a 14-foot-deep pit on Railway Road when the soil caved in around 2 pm. Co-workers used a JCB machine to remove debris and rushed him to the district hospital, where doctors declared him dead.

A video of the incident has surfaced showing the soil mound collapsing into the pit. Mahendra’s elder brother, Rajkumar, alleged that cracks had already appeared in the soil and workers had warned officials about the risk. He claimed that Junior Engineer Narendra Singh abused workers and allegedly forced Mahendra into the pit despite safety concerns before fleeing the scene after the accident.

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Following the incident, family members created a ruckus at the hospital and briefly stopped police from sending the body for post-mortem, demanding action against the engineer. Police later assured strict action, after which the protest subsided.

Officials from the municipal department, including Prem Prakash Meena, said safety measures were in place and announced a three-member committee to investigate the incident within three days. Directions for financial assistance to the victim’s family were also issued, while Yogi Adityanath has taken cognisance of the incident.