Akhilesh Yadav’s Brother Prateek Dies In Lucknow, Postmortem Points To Pulmonary Clotting | ANI

Lucknow: Prateek Yadav, younger brother of Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav, died in Lucknow on Wednesday morning after suffering a cardiac arrest linked to severe pulmonary clotting, according to doctors. He was 38.

Prateek was rushed to the Civil Hospital around 6 am by his brother-in-law Aman Singh Bisht, but doctors declared him dead on arrival. Hospital authorities said his pulse had stopped and his heart was no longer functioning when he was brought in.

A postmortem conducted at Lucknow Medical College found that large blood clots had formed in his lungs, causing both the heart and lungs to fail. Doctors identified the condition as pulmonary thromboembolism, a serious disorder in which blood clots block arteries in the lungs and disrupt blood circulation and breathing.

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Medical officials said samples from the clots found in the heart and lungs have been preserved for further examination, while internal organs have also been sent for chemical analysis. Doctors added that all injury marks found on the body were old and sustained before death.

Sources said Prateek had been admitted to a private hospital in Lucknow on April 30 after his condition deteriorated. Though his health reportedly improved after a few days, he later returned home without formal discharge. Doctors said he had been undergoing treatment for pulmonary embolism.

Following the postmortem examination, Prateek’s body was taken to his residence. His last rites will be performed at Pipraghat crematorium in Lucknow on Thursday afternoon.

His wife and BJP leader Aparna Yadav returned to Lucknow from Assam after receiving news of his death. She had travelled there to attend the oath-taking ceremony of Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma.

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Several political leaders visited the family residence to offer condolences, including Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath, senior BJP leader Suresh Khanna, SP MP Dimple Yadav and senior SP leader Shivpal Singh Yadav.

Akhilesh Yadav also reached the postmortem house earlier in the day and later said the family would take decisions regarding further proceedings together.

Congress state president Ajai Rai termed the death unfortunate and expressed condolences to the family. He said Prateek was involved in social work and public welfare activities.

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Prateek was the son of late SP founder Mulayam Singh Yadav and his second wife Sadhana Gupta. Though largely away from active politics, he was associated with the real estate business and handled multiple companies linked to family members.

Earlier this year, Prateek had publicly announced differences with Aparna Yadav and spoke about seeking separation. However, the couple reconciled within days and later shared a social media post stating that “all is good.”

Last year, Prateek had also lodged an FIR against a real estate businessman at Gautampalli police station, accusing him of demanding Rs 5 crore in extortion.