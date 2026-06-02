Akhilesh Yadav Supervises SP's Extensive Candidate Screening For 2027 UP Assembly Elections With Private Surveys

SP Chief Akhilesh Yadav | File pic

Lucknow: The Samajwadi Party has begun an extensive exercise to identify potential candidates for the 2027 Uttar Pradesh Assembly elections, with party president Akhilesh Yadav personally monitoring the process.

Retired IAS officer Alok Ranjan oversees survey exercise

Party sources said the strength of ticket aspirants is being assessed through a two-pronged mechanism. The first involves surveys conducted by a private agency, while the second relies on feedback from local party leaders and organisational networks. The findings are expected to play a key role in ticket distribution, with the party seeking to prioritise winnability, public image and grassroots support over political recommendations.

According to sources, the survey exercise is being overseen by retired IAS officer Alok Ranjan. A dedicated team working under his supervision has been analysing potential candidates for all 403 Assembly constituencies in Uttar Pradesh. An office has been set up in Gomti Nagar, Lucknow, where a team comprising academic researchers, support staff and political analysts has been working on constituency-wise assessments.

Report evaluates winnability, caste equations and criminal record

The team has prepared a detailed report containing names of potential candidates and their electoral prospects. The report evaluates aspirants on several parameters, including their chances of winning, suitability within local caste equations, public acceptability, reputation and criminal record, if any. It also examines whether a candidate has influence beyond his or her constituency and can impact neighbouring seats.

The findings will be presented before the party's core committee, which will take the final call on candidate selection. Sources claimed that the SP leadership is keen to field candidates with a strong mass base and a clean image in order to maximise its chances in the 2027 contest.

SP seeks candidates with mass base and clean image

The survey team has also submitted recommendations regarding a possible alliance with Congress. According to sources, the report notes that the SP's performance was relatively weak on around 70 Assembly seats in the 2022 elections. In the event of an alliance, it suggests that the party should aim to allot between 70 and 75 seats to Congress.

The report cautions that seat-sharing negotiations could become contentious in several Muslim-dominated constituencies. Congress is expected to stake claim to seats where it performed strongly in the 2024 Lok Sabha elections, including Saharanpur, where it won, and Amroha, where its candidate finished second.

While discussions on alliances are still at an early stage, the survey exercise indicates that the Samajwadi Party has already begun groundwork for what is expected to be a high-stakes electoral battle in 2027.