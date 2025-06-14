Akhilesh Yadav Slams Yogi Govt Over Corruption, Unemployment; Calls For Caste Census And Public Unity

SP chief Akhilesh Yadav | File pic

Samajwadi Party president and former Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Akhilesh Yadav launched a scathing attack on the Yogi Adityanath-led BJP government, criticising it for rising corruption, unemployment, and failure to deliver justice. Speaking in Lucknow, Yadav alleged the current administration has only promoted land-grabbing and extortion under the guise of governance.

Yadav directly accused the Chief Minister of presiding over an unjust and discriminatory system. He called for immediate implementation of caste-based census using modern technology to ensure accuracy, claiming that BJP manipulates data to suit its political narrative. "People must stay alert. The BJP cannot be trusted with numbers or intent," he said.

Highlighting what he called two decades of missed opportunities, Yadav said, “Neither in the 11 years of BJP at the Centre nor the 9 years in UP have citizens witnessed any meaningful progress. Power, healthcare, and law and order are all in decline.”

He also condemned the privatisation of electricity and the government’s silence on Chinese imports. “RSS talks of ‘Swadeshi’, but the market is full of Chinese goods. Why no ban?” he asked.

Yadav praised West Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee for constructing a Jagannath temple, drawing a contrast between what he described as inclusive governance and the “hatred-spreading politics” of the BJP.

He concluded by urging public unity to resist the current policies, calling the BJP “anti-farmer, anti-business, and anti-youth.”