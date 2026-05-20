Akhilesh Yadav Sharpens PDA Pitch Ahead Of 2027 UP Polls, Alleges ‘Loot’ Of Reserved Posts

Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav | File Photo

Lucknow: Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav on Wednesday intensified his party’s PDA outreach ahead of the 2027 Uttar Pradesh Assembly elections, accusing the BJP government of weakening reservation provisions and orchestrating a “large-scale scam” in recruitments meant for backward and deprived communities.

Addressing a press conference at the party headquarters, Yadav released the first part of the Samajwadi PDA Audit Report, alleging that 11,514 reserved posts meant for PDA communities had been “looted” in 22 recruitment drives conducted since 2019. The report includes allegations related to the 69,000 teacher recruitment case and other examinations in Uttar Pradesh.

The SP president said his party would conduct a caste census within 90 days of forming the government in 2027 and promised a resolution to the long-pending 69,000 teacher recruitment dispute.

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Claiming that reservation was under threat, Yadav alleged that the BJP was attempting to end reservation indirectly by manipulating recruitment processes. “This is now a fight between five percent and 95 percent,” he said, referring to his party’s PDA formula that seeks to consolidate backward classes, Dalits and minorities.

He said the data related to “loot of reservation” was being placed before the public and media and would continue to grow over time. “A government that is biased becomes a betrayer. If bulldozers have to run, they should run against inequality and the loot of reservation,” he said.

Referring to the constitutional provisions framed by B. R. Ambedkar, Yadav said the reservation system functioned smoothly till 2014 but came under attack after the BJP came to power at the Centre.

“They want deprived communities to accept defeat and remain labourers so that dominant forces can once again establish their control,” he alleged.

Yadav accused the BJP of playing “foul play” in recruitment and reservation matters and claimed the ruling party was trying to influence even the judiciary. “Reservation is not charity, it is a right,” he said.

The former chief minister asked party leaders and workers to take the PDA audit report door to door to unite deprived sections of society. He claimed the PDA alliance would remove the BJP from power in the next Assembly elections.

On the issue of reservation for Muslim women, Yadav said rights and representation should be ensured according to population. He also criticised the Centre over the Women’s Reservation Bill, saying the government had failed to answer questions raised by the opposition.

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Taking a swipe at Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath, Yadav said the government was repeatedly talking about making Uttar Pradesh a “one trillion dollar economy” without addressing economic distress on the ground.

“The economy is going down. This government is neither allowing people to earn nor spend,” he said.

Speaking about the 2027 Assembly elections, Yadav claimed the BJP avoided discussing the 2024 Lok Sabha polls because its political graph was declining while the SP’s support base had expanded in the 2019, 2022 and 2024 elections.

“We only need to increase five votes at every booth and the BJP will disappear,” he said.