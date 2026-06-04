Akhilesh Yadav Orders SP Office-Bearers To Resign From Organisational Posts Before Seeking Tickets For 2027 UP Assembly Polls

SP Chief Akhilesh Yadav | File pic

Lucknow: Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav has directed party office-bearers aspiring to contest the 2027 Uttar Pradesh Assembly elections to resign from their organisational posts before seeking a ticket, a move aimed at tightening internal discipline and ensuring a more transparent candidate selection process.

Meeting with District Presidents

The instruction was issued during a recent meeting attended by district presidents and key office-bearers from all 75 districts of Uttar Pradesh. The directive comes as the party begins an extensive exercise to identify potential candidates across the state's 403 Assembly constituencies nearly two years before the elections.

"If any district president wants to contest elections, he must first resign. Only then will the party consider the candidature. No district president should declare himself a candidate," Akhilesh told party functionaries, according to sources present at the meeting.

Separating Organisation from Electoral Ambitions

The message marks one of the clearest signals yet that Akhilesh intends to keep the organisation focused on strengthening the party machinery while separately evaluating electoral aspirants. Party insiders say the SP leadership wants to prevent district-level leaders from using their organisational positions to build pressure for tickets or influence the selection process.

A senior party leader said the leadership believes organisational posts should not become stepping stones for securing tickets. "The focus is on strengthening the party at the booth and district levels. Those who want to contest are free to do so, but they cannot hold organisational authority while simultaneously lobbying for a ticket," the leader said.

Organisational Posts Not Stepping Stones

Political analyst Manoj Bhadra said the decision reflects Akhilesh Yadav's attempt to professionalise the party's electoral preparations and reduce internal conflicts before the high-stakes Assembly election.

"District presidents play a crucial role in shaping organisational opinion. If they are also ticket aspirants, there is always a perception that they can influence surveys, recommendations and local organisational feedback in their favour. By asking them to resign before seeking candidature, Akhilesh is trying to separate organisational responsibilities from electoral ambitions," Bhadra said.

Risk of Influenced Surveys and Feedback

He added that the move could also help the SP project an image of internal fairness. "Ticket distribution is one of the most contentious exercises in any political party. This decision sends a message that organisational positions alone will not guarantee candidature. The leadership wants selection to be based on winnability and ground feedback rather than hierarchy within the party," he said.

The early start to candidate identification also suggests that the SP is looking to give prospective candidates sufficient time to establish themselves in their constituencies and strengthen local networks before the election campaign gains momentum.

With the BJP expected to mount an aggressive campaign to retain power for a third consecutive term, the Samajwadi Party appears determined to avoid last-minute ticket disputes and build a constituency-wise strategy well ahead of the 2027 electoral battle.