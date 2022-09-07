Akhilesh Yadav lures UP Dy CM Maurya, BJP state president says SP MLAs in his contact

SP chief Akhilesh Yadav (L) and UP Dy CM Keshav Parasad Maurya (R) |

The ruling Bhartiya Janta Party (BJP) in Uttar Pradesh and its arch-rival Samajwadi Party (SP) have engaged in a verbal duel over the poaching of each other’s legislators.

SP Chief Akhilesh Yadav has openly offered Deputy Chief Minister of UP Keshav Prasad Maurya to defect with 100 legislators with his full support in making him the chief minister of UP. To this, BJP state president Bhupendra Choudhury has made a counter-attack saying that legislators from Samajwadi camp are in constant touch with him and it is high time that Akhilesh Yadav should take care of his own party.

Earlier Akhilesh had said that he would be happy to support Maurya as CM if the latter comes with 100 BJP legislators. Reacting to this, Maurya said that during an assembly session held recently, the SP Chief had shown his affection towards him publicly. It may be mentioned that during the budget session of the UP assembly held in July this year, Akhilesh Yadav had a heated exchange with Dy CM Maurya inside the house. Maurya said, "Akhilesh Yadav and his party is sinking ship and how can he make somebody CM of UP?"

The UP BJP Chief said that it is better for Akhilesh Yadav that he should take care of his own party, alliance partners and legislators. It may be mentioned that a few of the alliance partners of Akhilesh Yadav had recently deserted him to join the BJP camp.

Choudhury further said that Maurya is a committed party worker and would always remain in BJP. He added that such things cannot lure Maurya and he is far more politically sincere than Akhilesh Yadav is.