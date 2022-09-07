WATCH: MP Navneet Rana gets into a heated argument with police over ‘love jihad’ case

MP Navneet Rana shouting at police officers. |

Amravati: Independent MP Navneet Rana lashed out at police officers at the Rajapeth police station in Amravati on Wednesday for recording her phone call when she called to ask for an update on the investigation into the ‘abduction’ of a 19-year-old girl.

Rana termed the girl as a victim of "Love ihad. The accused, who is in his 20s, has been detained by the police. The girl, however, is still untraced.

Reports say the accused and the teenager reside in different areas of Amravati city. The girl is a second-year degree student, and the youth also is a college student. The teenage girl went missing a couple of days ago, after which a complaint was lodged by her family at the local Rajapeth police station.

Rana suggested the police to bring the family members of the boy so that within one hour, the girl can get traced. "If you (deputy commissioner of police Vikram Sali) catch his family members, if you bring his parents to the police station, or catch his brother, who is moving around freely, you may be able to crack the case. There are so many such cases in Amravati. Amravati is getting a bad name because of this. I am an MP and I am answerable for this. "

She further hit out at the police for recording her phone call, "Who gave you the right to record my call?" Why can’t I call to ask about women's safety? Is it because I am a Dalit that my calls are recorded? I always treat the police with due respect. Call the police commissioner here or I will not get up from here. Who gave you the order, answer my question?"

The MP was seen creating a ruckus by shouting at the DCP and claiming that she would not leave the police station. The police had to escort her and her supporters out of the station premises.

Speaking to the media, Rana said: "The woman is missing... This is the fifth such incident from this region. When I asked them to deal with the man strictly, the police officer asked me to repeat what I said and started recording my phone call... We told them it’s a case of love jihad and that's why they are unable to find the woman... This is happening everywhere in our country.

The MP alleged that senior police officers ordered her subordinates to record her phone calls. "I will take action against them for recording my call. "The woman’s brother was at my home and was crying," said the parliamentarian.

Rana claimed that crime was increasing in Amravati city.

On Wednesday, the missing girl’s mother was seen crying and pleading next to Rana, requesting the police to find her daughter.