Akhilesh Yadav Gifts Brass Pots to UP Tea Seller Amid Harassment Row

A controversy involving tea seller Aryan Yadav from Fatehpur has reached Lucknow, after Akhilesh Yadav invited him to the party headquarters and gifted brass utensils in a show of support.

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

On Sunday, Aryan Yadav and his father, Sheshman Yadav, were presented with a thermos and brass cooking vessels during a press conference at the Samajwadi Party office. Akhilesh Yadav said more utensils would be arranged and assured the family that those who felt insulted or harassed would receive the party’s support.

The development follows Aryan’s recent allegations that officials from the Food and Safety Department collected tea samples from his shop and warned him against preparing tea in aluminium utensils. Aryan also claimed that ever since Akhilesh Yadav visited his shop about two months ago, he has been facing harassment from local strongmen.

According to Aryan, a dispute over financial transactions recently escalated into a physical altercation at his shop, injuring several people. Following his complaint, police registered a case against the opposing group. He also alleged receiving threats to withdraw the case, warning of false complaints if he refused.

The tea stall, popularly known as “Sheshman Ki Famous Chai,” gained attention after Akhilesh Yadav stopped there during a visit and praised the tea. Photos and videos from the visit went viral, boosting the stall’s popularity and drawing customers from surrounding areas.