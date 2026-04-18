'I Am Closing My Shop': UP Tea Seller Alleges Harassment, Food Dept Action After Akhilesh Yadav’s Visit In Fatehpur | VIDEO

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Aryan Yadav, owner of the 'UP Top Chai' stall in Fatehpur, Uttar Pradesh, has announced he is shutting down his shop, alleging sustained harassment after Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav stopped there for tea during a public visit.

‘Harassed By Goons, Officials’: Owner’s Claim

In a statement shared on social media, Aryan claimed that ever since the visit, he has faced intimidation, abuse, and repeated pressure from local elements. He alleged that officials from multiple departments have been visiting his shop, adding to his distress.

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“Since the day Akhilesh Yadav ji had tea here, goons have been beating and abusing us. Officials from the food and other departments are harassing us… We are leaving our village, home, and shop,” he said.

Food Department Action Sparks Questions

The controversy escalated after food safety officials collected tea samples from the stall. According to reports, they also warned that using aluminium utensils could invite action, including sealing the shop.

The timing of the inspection soon after a high-profile political visit has raised eyebrows locally, with some questioning whether such checks are routine for small tea vendors.

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Aluminium Utensils Debate

While aluminium vessels are widely used across roadside tea stalls in India, concerns over potential health risks from metal leaching in acidic beverages have been flagged in studies. However, there is no blanket ban, with regulations under the Food Safety and Standards Authority of India focusing on safety standards rather than outright prohibition.

Read Also SP Chief Akhilesh Yadav Slams BJP Over Shankaracharya Slur; Seer Hits Back At UP CM Yogi Adityanath

A screenshot of Aryan’s Hindi statement announcing the closure, along with a video from the stall, has circulated widely online.

The incident has taken on a political tone in Uttar Pradesh, with the sequence of events Akhilesh Yadav’s visit followed by inspections and alleged intimidation fueling speculation and public discussion.