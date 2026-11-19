ANI

Samajwadi Party (SP) chief Akhilesh Yadav on Thursday accused Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath of indulging in "low-level politics" over the death of a youth in Gorakhpur during his roadshow, alleging that the CM was blaming others without any evidence.

Sharing a video on X, Yadav claimed that the footage contradicted the allegations being made by the Chief Minister and showed that neither a roadshow nor a rally was taking place at the spot where the incident occurred.

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"This video is evidence of how the Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister is making allegations against others without any proof regarding the unfortunate death of a youth in Gorakhpur. This is highly condemnable and an example of extremely low-level politics," the SP chief wrote.

He further said that politicising the incident was an injustice to the grieving family and demanded a probe at the highest level to establish the truth.

In an earlier post, Yadav expressed condolences to the bereaved family and said he had asked party workers to meet them and extend all possible assistance.

He also accused those politicising the tragedy of hypocrisy, recalling the alleged mistreatment and threats faced by the grieving mother of a young victim of the Lucknow fire incident.

Yadav said the public had seen through the "drama" of those pretending to mourn the tragedy.