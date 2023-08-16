 Akhilesh Yadav Accuses Uttar Pradesh CM Yogi Adityanath Of ‘Parivarvaad’
IANSUpdated: Wednesday, August 16, 2023, 12:18 PM IST
Akhilesh Yadav |

Lucknow, August 16: Samajwadi Party (SP) chief Akhilesh Yadav has accused Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath of indulging in "parivarvaad" (dynasticism) in the state. Yadav's statement was in reaction to Prime Minister Narendra Modi's statement on nepotism during his Independence Day address in which he had attacked the opposition over corruption, dynastic politics and appeasement.

Dynastic Politics

"If the Prime Minister (Narendra Modi) is talking about dynastic politics from the Red Fort, then he should also have a look at the Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister who has become an example of 'parivarvaad' in the state," Yadav told reporters in Saifai, Etawah. The SP chief was apparently referring to Adityanath joining politics after his guru Mahant Avaidyanath retired from it.

Yogi Adityanath's journey as Uttar Pradesh CM

Avaidyanath, who was Gorakshpeethadhishwar, was elected MP from Gorakhpur Lok Sabha constituency after the death of his Guru, Mahant Digvijay Nath, in 1969 and represented it many times. After his retirement from politics, in 1998, Avaidyanath’s disciple Yogi Adityanath was elected MP from Gorakhpur and represented it continuously till he became the Chief Minister in 2017.

article-image
