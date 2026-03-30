Akasa Air Welcomes Two More Boeing 737 MAX Aircraft, Records 35% Annual Fleet Growth

Akasa Air received delivery of two more Boeing 737 Max 8-200 aircraft, taking its total fleet size to 37. |

Mumbai: Akasa Air received delivery of two more Boeing 737 Max 8-200 aircraft, taking its total fleet size to 37. India’s youngest airline marked six deliveries in the first quarter of 2026 and recorded a 35% year-on-year fleet growth as it plans to become one of the world's top 30 airlines by the end of the decade.

VT-YBJ arrives via Iceland-Egypt route; VT-YBI next week

The 36th aircraft, registered as VT-YBJ, arrived at Kempegowda International Airport in Bengaluru on Monday after a long journey from Seattle in the US. The first leg to Iceland's Keflavik was followed by the final leg from Egypt's Cairo to Bengaluru. The 37th aircraft, bearing registration VT-YBI, completed its ceremonial handover in Seattle and is expected to arrive in India by the first week of April 2026.

According to Akasa Air, both aircraft are purpose-built to the airline’s specifications and equipped with Safran Z200 seats. The seats feature a generous four-inch recline, an ergonomically contoured backrest, and enhanced cushioning for superior comfort, alongside thoughtfully positioned additional conveniences, such as USB-C and USB-A ports, to support the needs of hyper-connected travellers.

226 Boeing jets on order; fastest to 25 million flyers

Akasa Air, which commenced its operations in August 2022, placed a firm order for 226 Boeing 737 MAX aircraft, with a robust pipeline of 189 additional aircraft scheduled for delivery over the next six years. Recently, it became the fastest Indian airline to serve 25 million passengers in just over 3.5 years.

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