Akasa Air Suspends Flights To Saudi Arabia's Jeddah, Riyadh Until November 10 & 30 Due To Security Concerns | File

Akasa Air has extended the suspension of its flights to and from Jeddah and Riyadh in Saudi Arabia due to the prevailing security situation in the region. The airline announced the update on Friday, following a careful assessment of the safety situation.

According to the airline's latest travel update, flights to and from Jeddah will remain suspended until and including November 10, 2026. Flights to and from Riyadh will remain suspended until and including November 30, 2026.

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Monitoring Developments

Akasa Air said it is closely monitoring developments and assessing the situation in real time. The airline added that the safety and well-being of passengers and crew remain its highest priority.

Refunds

Passengers affected by the cancellations can opt for a full refund, which will be credited to their original payment method within seven days. They can also reschedule their travel at no additional cost.

Security Situation

Passengers who booked their tickets through travel partners have been adviced to contact them directly for assistance.

The airline said it would continue to monitor the security situation and provide updates as required.