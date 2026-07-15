Akasa Air & BPCL Partner To Advance SAF Adoption In India, To Establish A Framework For Supply & Takeoff Of SAF-Blended ATF At Designated Airports |

Mumbai: Akasa Air and Bharat Petroleum Corporation Limited (BPCL) announced their collaboration to advance the adoption of Sustainable Aviation Fuel (SAF) in India. Both organisations will jointly support the development of India's SAF ecosystem through knowledge sharing, policy advocacy and engagement with government and industry stakeholders.



On Wednesday, Akasa Air and BPCL signed a memorandum of understanding (MoU) to establish a framework for the supply and offtake of SAF-blended aviation turbine fuel (ATF) at designated airports across India. The partnership will also focus on enabling long-term supply readiness by sharing indicative demand forecasts, supporting production planning and working towards a phased increase in SAF blending as the domestic ecosystem matures.



The MoU was signed by BPCL's chief general manager for marketing aviation, Sujit Kumar, and Akasa Air's chief financial officer, Ankur Goel, in the presence of BPCL's director for marketing, Subhankar Sen, and BPCL's business head for aviation, Sanjeev Kumar, along with senior officials from both companies.



Goel said, "Sustainability is one of our core values, shaping decisions we make across our business. Since inception, we have focused on building a modern, efficient airline through next-generation aircraft, technology, and responsible practices on the ground and in the air."





Sen said, "BPCL is committed to providing comprehensive fuel solutions to the aviation sector through reliable supply, operational excellence and innovation. We have undertaken several digital transformation initiatives, including our state-of-the-art automation platform Be-Winged, to enhance customer experience and operational efficiency across the aviation fuel business. As India advances towards a low-carbon future, BPCL is actively pursuing multiple green energy initiatives and is committed to supporting the aviation industry's decarbonization journey through sustainable and innovative energy solutions."



Akasa Air has been working to operate one of the most environmentally progressive and fuel-efficient fleets in the Indian skies through its brand-new Boeing 737 MAX fleet. The airline has also partnered with OpenAirlines to implement SkyBreathe, a cutting-edge fuel management solution that uses advanced analytics to reduce carbon emissions and enhance operational efficiency across the network. Akasa Air was the first Indian airline to voluntarily opt out of traditional water-cannon salutes at route inaugurations, conserving over 5.30 lakh litres of water to date.

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