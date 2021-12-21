Akali MLA, former Punjab minister Bikram Singh Majithia booked in drug case

FIR registered against SAD MLA Bikram Majithia at Punjab SAS Nagar Police Station in a drugs case. He has been booked under Section 25/27A/29 of NDPS Act on the basis of a report submitted by Special Task Force reported ANI

In a series of Tweets Punjab Congress chief Navjot Singh Sidhu, mocked at Badal family. He said, "Justice will not be served until main culprits behind Drug Mafia are given exemplary punishment, this is merely a first step, Will fight till punishment is given which acts as deterrent for generations. We must choose honest & righteous & shun drug traffickers & their protectors."

Reacting to the development, the SAD termed it as "political vendetta". Majithia has already moved to the Punjab and Haryana high court against FIR, he claimed that he has made party in the Jagdish Bhola drug racket case as his image was being tarnished by his political opponents reported Hindustan Times.

Navjot Singh Sidhu, also added, "An FIR has been registered in Punjab Police Crime Branch against the main culprits of Drug Trade on basis of February 2018 STF report, wherein I demanded this 4 years ago - It is a slap on the face of all those powerful who slept for years on issues at the heart of Punjab’s soul."

Siadhu added, "After 5.5 Years of fight against Corrupt System run by Badal Family & Captain and delay of 4 years without action taken on ED & STF Report against Majithia. Finally now, after pushing for credible officers in positions of power and influence first step has been taken !!"

Published on: Tuesday, December 21, 2021, 02:04 PM IST