AJUP MLA Humayun Kabir 'Guarantees' Mamata Banerjee's Win From Rejinagar If She Approaches Him Personally | ANI

Kolkata: Aam Janata Unnayan Party (AJUP) MLA and former TMC leader Humayun Kabir ‘guarantees’ Trinamool Congress (TMC) Supremo Mamata Banerjee’s win from Rejinagar Constituency if she wants to return to the state Assembly.

Kabir Won Both Nowda and Rejinagar Seats

“In Rejinagar Humayun Kabir is the last word. People of Bhabanipur have rejected her and she cannot win from there. It is necessary for her to return to the Assembly. If she approaches me personally and shows her interest in contesting from Rejinagar, then I will make sure that she wins from that constituency,” said Kabir.

Notably, Kabir had won both the Nowda and Rejinagar seats in Murshidabad district and keeping Nowda had vacated the Rejinagar seat which he earlier claimed would get contested by his son.

Offers 'Gurudakshina' to Former Mentor Mamata

Kabir also mentioned about his rise in politics with the help of former Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee.

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“I was in TMC once. The situation in which she finds herself today pains me a lot. Whatever I am today is because of her. This can be my ‘Gurudakshina’ for her,” further added the AJUP MLA.

Meanwhile, two TMC MLAs Gulshan Mullick and Sangita Roy Basunia who had joined the ‘rebel’ TMC MLA group had express their dissatisfaction if Mamata Banerjee is not made their party ‘chief’.

“We were told that Mamata will be our party chief but we now, we got to know that she was offer the post of ‘chief advisor’. If this is done then at least I will have to rethink about my decision,” said TMC MLA Gulshan Mullick.