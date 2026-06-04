Rishikesh Municipal Corporation Successfully Hosts 117th All India Council Of Mayors Meeting |

Rishikesh, June 4: The 117th meeting of the All India Council of Mayors concluded on Thursday in a grand and prestigious ceremony at Hotel Natraj, Rishikesh. Hosted by the Rishikesh Municipal Corporation, the two-day national convention brought together mayors and public representatives from over 50 municipal corporations across the country.

The conference served as an important platform for deliberations on urban development, strengthening local self-governance, and enhancing civic amenities to global standards. Participants exchanged ideas and discussed key resolutions aimed at improving municipal administration and public services.

The valedictory session and guest felicitation ceremony were attended by Uttarakhand Cabinet Minister Madan Kaushik as the Chief Guest. Addressing the gathering, he emphasized that urban local bodies are the backbone of democracy and that mayors play a pivotal role in shaping the future of a rapidly developing India. He also congratulated the Rishikesh Municipal Corporation for successfully organizing the prestigious national event.

A special highlight of the closing ceremony was the presentation of sacred Gangajal to all visiting mayors as a symbol of faith, purity, and the rich cultural heritage of Devbhoomi Uttarakhand. The gesture was widely appreciated by the delegates from across the country.

The conference had been inaugurated on June 3 by Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami, followed by a grand Ganga Aarti at Triveni Ghat and a cultural evening showcasing the spiritual and cultural essence of Rishikesh.

Speaking at the closing ceremony, Rishikesh Mayor Shambhu Paswan expressed heartfelt gratitude to all delegates, government officials, police and administrative personnel, media representatives, and Municipal Corporation staff for making the event a grand success. He stated that the deliberations and resolutions adopted in Rishikesh would contribute significantly to the future of urban development in India.

The successful hosting of the 117th All India Council of Mayors meeting has further strengthened Rishikesh’s reputation as a city capable of organizing major national-level events while showcasing its unique spiritual and cultural identity.