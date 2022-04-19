Ajay Devgn, Madhavan, Harbhajan Singh, and Prem Chopra among others endorse ‘The Save Soil’ movement

From ace actors Ajay Devgn, R Madhavan, Prem Chopra, Mouni Roy, Juhi Chawla, Shilpa Shetty, Manisha Koirala, AB de Villers, to loved singers Sonu Nigam, Shreya Ghoshal, Diljit Dosanjh, Maluma to cricketers like Harbhajan Singh, Matthew Hayden, Vivian Richards - many celebs have come forward to show their concern towards soil degradation and have voiced their support towards the Save Soil Movement.

The Save Soil movement, launched by Sadhguru, Founder-Isha Foundation, last month, has become a major force in shifting global attention to soil extinction and continues to get voice of support from Bollywood celebrities, singers and sportspersons.

Sharing a video message on Twitter, Bollywood actor R Madhavan said, “According to World Economic Forum, 60% of the world’s population has some kind of nutritional deficiency. Scientists are even finding people from well-to-do families suffer from malnutrition-it’s called hidden hunger. Your stomach is full so you don’t realise it but your body is suffering from this impact of malnourishment. The food we eat is deficient in essential elements because our soil itself is dying. There is not enough organic content in it. If we don’t keep our soil healthy, there is no way we and the generations to follow can remain healthy. It is time to save the soil. Join me in my efforts to save the soil and create a healthy and sustainable planet.”

Prem Chopra, the iconic Bollywood villain, came out in support of the movement. Actor Sharman Joshi, his son-in-law, shared his video, where the veteran actor reminded the people that soil is not an inert object but a living thing that nurtures us. Stressing on the urgent need for policy actions towards saving the soil, he urged the people to amplify the message on their social media. He wondered, “If Sadhguru ji at the age of 65 can go on a journey of 30,000 km to Save Soil, why can’t we tweet every day to raise awareness among the people?”

The inimitable Prem Chopra Saab, my wonderful father-in-law in his classic style....on a mission to Save Soil.#SaveSoil@SadhguruJV @cpsavesoil pic.twitter.com/rJEu19Z66P — Sharman Joshi (@TheSharmanJoshi) April 15, 2022

Thanking the veteran actor for the support, Sadhguru responded, “Soil is a Mother like no other. No Life can escape her embrace. If our humanity is alive in our hearts, we must respond to her cry of distress & turn it into a song. Let’s make it happen. -Sg”

Namaskaram Prem Chopra ji. Thank you for your Voice to #SaveSoil. Soil is a Mother like no other. No Life can escape her embrace. If our humanity is alive in our hearts, we must respond to her cry of distress & turn it into a song. Let’s make it happen. -Sg @cpsavesoil https://t.co/YCwe1PDMia — Sadhguru (@SadhguruJV) April 16, 2022

Harbhajan Singh also took to Twitter to share his interaction with Sadhguru on Save Soil. Urging everyone to become the part of this movement, he said, “An insightful conversation with @SadhguruJV as he rides through different countries to campaign for the #SaveSoil movement. Kudos to him for undertaking this gigantic project. Come, let's all be a part of this great cause.”

An insightful conversation with @SadhguruJV as he rides through different countries to campaign for the #SaveSoil movement. Kudos to him for undertaking this gigantic project. Come, let's all be a part of this great cause. @cpsavesoil https://t.co/StbqWbp9QT — Harbhajan Turbanator (@harbhajan_singh) April 13, 2022

Singer Shreya Goshal and Sadhguru also had a similar Twitter exchange around Save Soil. Commending to the Isha Home School students, who danced to her song “Apni Maati”, she wrote, “This is beautiful!! #ApniMaati found the most profound interpretation through the performance by these talented kids for the #SaveSoil cause. Really touched.”

Responding to her comments, Sadhguru highlighted, “Namaskaram Shreya- soil is the platform on which the Dance of Life happens. Without a stable platform, Life cannot dance with abandon. Let’s ensure our children & all future generations continue to celebrate Life. #SaveSoil. Let’s make it happen. Blessings. -Sg”

Namaskaram Shreya- soil is the platform on which the Dance of Life happens. Without a stable platform, Life cannot dance with abandon. Let’s ensure our children & all future generations continue to celebrate Life. #SaveSoil. Let’s make it happen. Blessings. -Sg @cpsavesoil https://t.co/pSCVt2fDLd — Sadhguru (@SadhguruJV) April 4, 2022

Inspired by Sadhguru’s solo 30,000 km motorcycle journey across 25 nations, she replied, “I am following your awe inspiring 100 daymotorcycle solo journey! We all have a big responsibility towards our soil, our planet, our people and our future. Thank you for showing us the path and inspiring us to act.”

Sadhguru, one of India’s most influential spiritual leaders, on 21st March 2022, has kicked off the global #SaveSoil movement from London. The 65-year-old Yogi is undertaking the journey to raise awareness and enact policy changes on soil extinction. Riding through 25 countries, Sadhguru will cross three continents to draw attention to the direst ecological concern of our generation - rapid soil extinction.

Earlier popular Bollywood actor Ajay Devgn joined the latest list of celebrities to support the Save Soil Movement. The actor took to Twitter and shared a video of the conversation between Sadhguru and Czech mathematician Karel Janeček on the Save Soil movement and said, “Happy to support this cause because healthy soil is the cornerstone of life. Wishing you the best on your #JourneyForSoil @SadhguruJV.”

Thank you so much @SadhguruJV ji🙏🏻 I am following your awe inspiring 100 day motorcycle solo journey! We all have a big responsibility towards our soil, our planet, our people and our future. Thank you for showing us the path and inspiring us to act. #SaveSoil https://t.co/SXpOU5hizm — Shreya Ghoshal (@shreyaghoshal) April 4, 2022

Thanking the Bollywood star, Sadhguru replied “Namaskaram Ajay. Thank you for your warm wishes & support. It is a privilege of the times that we have the resources, technology & competence to turn this situation around. Your Voice will help in unifying people for this Mission Critical effort to #SaveSoil. Blessings. -Sg”

Namaskaram Ajay. Thank you for your warm wishes & support. It is a privilege of the times that we have the resources, technology & competence to turn this situation around. Your Voice will help in unifying people for this Mission Critical effort to #SaveSoil. Blessings. -Sg https://t.co/O2Nv7dDgUv — Sadhguru (@SadhguruJV) April 1, 2022

The movement has also garnered support from the various other celebrities like Rakul Preet Singh, Divyanka Tripathi Dahiya, Tamannah, Rituparna Sengupta, Shakti Mohan, Shilpa Reddy, Kaushiki Chakraborty, among others.

What are we going to do without you @sadhguruJV because of d work you are doing today many generations to come will enjoy the fruit of this massive movement.Wishing you all d best for your 100 day journey of 30,000 km in difficult weather condition. #journeyforsoil @cpsavesoil pic.twitter.com/CBSMGIMkWF — Mouni Roy Nambiar (@Roymouni) March 21, 2022

You can join them live as Sadhguru launches this journey today. 7pm ISThttps://t.co/8CBCltwssW



Save Soil we must and I appeal everyone to support this cause. #SaveSoil @cpsavesoil #JourneyForSoil

@SadhguruJV pic.twitter.com/BInIqekCfs — Juhi Chawla (@iam_juhi) March 21, 2022

Having signed MOUs with 6 countries to create policy changes to Save Soil, @SadhguruJV gets set to ride across 27 countries,for 100 days non-stop,at the age of 65!If that’s not epic,I don’t know what is!We r with you, Sadhguru! #JourneyForSoil @cpsavesoil

@sadhgurujv @cpsavesoil pic.twitter.com/8GYvwcwAQp — Rakul Singh (@Rakulpreet) March 21, 2022

Conscious Planet: Save Soil, is a global movement to inspire a conscious approach to saving our soil and planet. This is, first and foremost, a people’s movement. The aim is to demonstrate the support of over 3.5 billion people (more than 60% of the world’s voting population) around the world and empower governments to initiate policy-driven action to revitalize soil and halt further degradation World leaders, influencers, artists, experts, farmers, spiritual leaders, NGOs and citizens are vocally supporting the movement to re-establish Humanity’s relationship with Soil.

Published on: Tuesday, April 19, 2022, 05:25 PM IST