 Air Quality In Punjab & Haryana Plummets; Chandigarh Records 'Very Poor' AQI
e-Paper Get App
HomeIndiaAir Quality In Punjab & Haryana Plummets; Chandigarh Records 'Very Poor' AQI

Air Quality In Punjab & Haryana Plummets; Chandigarh Records 'Very Poor' AQI

Chandigarh, which is the joint capital of Punjab and Haryana, recorded an Air Quality Index of 342 at 10 am, according to the Central Pollution Control Board's Sameer App, which provides hourly updates.

PTIUpdated: Sunday, November 10, 2024, 02:18 PM IST
article-image
FP

Chandigarh: The air quality in many parts of Punjab and Haryana was poor on Sunday, while it was very poor in Chandigarh.

Chandigarh, which is the joint capital of Punjab and Haryana, recorded an Air Quality Index of 342 at 10 am, according to the Central Pollution Control Board's Sameer App, which provides hourly updates.

AQI Of Different Places In Haryana

Among other places in Haryana, the AQI at Kaithal was 284, Charkhi Ddari (280), Bahadurgarh (278), Panchkula (270), Gurugram (240), Yamunanagar (231), Kurukshetra (221), Rohtak (202), Sonipat (202), Bhiwani (198), Rohtak (195), Panipat (184) and Ambala (148).

FPJ Shorts
UP Man Kidnapped By Woman He Goes On Blind Date With, ₹3L Ransom Demanded; Victim Rescued By Cops
UP Man Kidnapped By Woman He Goes On Blind Date With, ₹3L Ransom Demanded; Victim Rescued By Cops
India's Steel Exports Clock Double-Digit Growth In October 10
India's Steel Exports Clock Double-Digit Growth In October 10
Cobra Kai Season 6 Part 2 OTT Release Date: All About Plot, Cast & Where To Watch
Cobra Kai Season 6 Part 2 OTT Release Date: All About Plot, Cast & Where To Watch
114-Foot-Tall Chicken-Shaped Hotel From Philippines Goes Viral For Breaking 'Guinness World Record'
114-Foot-Tall Chicken-Shaped Hotel From Philippines Goes Viral For Breaking 'Guinness World Record'
Read Also
Delhi Faces 10th Day Of Severe Smog; Air Quality Hits 'Very Poor' Levels
article-image

In Punjab, the AQI was registered at 268 in Mandi Gobindgarh, 246 in Amritsar, 220 in Ludhiana, 206 in Patiala, 202 in Rupnagar, 196 in Jalandhar, 175 in Bathinda and 163 in Khanna.

An AQI between zero and 50 is considered 'good', 51 and 100 'satisfactory', 101 and 200 'moderate', 201 and 300 'poor', 301 and 400 'very poor', 401 and 450 'severe', and above 450 'severe plus'.

Punjab Sees Dip In Farm Fires

Notably, Punjab had seen 237 farm fires on Saturday, taking the total count to 6,266 in the state.

Punjab has witnessed over 70 percent dip in farm fires between September 15 and November 9 as compared to the corresponding period last year.

Read Also
Delhi AQI Over 400; Air Quality Continues To Worsen Week After Diwali Festivities
article-image

Stubble burning in Punjab and Haryana is often blamed for the rise in air pollution in Delhi after harvesting of the paddy crop in October and November.

As the window for the Rabi crop -- wheat -- is very short after paddy harvest, some farmers set their fields on fire to quickly clear off the crop residue for sowing of the next crop.

(Except for the headline, this article has not been edited by FPJ's editorial team and is auto-generated from an agency feed.)

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

UP Man Kidnapped By Woman He Goes On Blind Date With, ₹3L Ransom Demanded; Victim Rescued By Cops

UP Man Kidnapped By Woman He Goes On Blind Date With, ₹3L Ransom Demanded; Victim Rescued By Cops

PM Modi Wishes Sagarika Ghose On Her Birthday; TMC MP Expresses Gratitude

PM Modi Wishes Sagarika Ghose On Her Birthday; TMC MP Expresses Gratitude

Air Quality In Punjab & Haryana Plummets; Chandigarh Records 'Very Poor' AQI

Air Quality In Punjab & Haryana Plummets; Chandigarh Records 'Very Poor' AQI

Uttar Pradesh: 55-Year-Old Scrap Dealer, Wife & Son Found Dead In Bijnor

Uttar Pradesh: 55-Year-Old Scrap Dealer, Wife & Son Found Dead In Bijnor

India's First Railway Test Track For High-Speed Trials Set To Be Operational In December 2025

India's First Railway Test Track For High-Speed Trials Set To Be Operational In December 2025