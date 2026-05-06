Air India's New CEO Search Narrows To Two Frontrunners As Board Set To Meet On Thursday | File Pic

Mumbai: The aviation industry is increasingly hearing whispers of two names as Air India’s board meeting comes nearer, which will also discuss the selection of the new CEO. With incumbent CEO Campbell Wilson slated to step down later this year, the board is expected to deliberate on a shortlist that has narrowed significantly to two top contenders, including an internal heavyweight and a seasoned veteran from the Singapore Airlines (SIA) stable.

Aggarwal and Kannan shortlisted as primary choices

According to sources close to the development, Air India’s current Chief Commercial Officer Nipun Aggarwal, who is often cited as a key leader within the COO's functional sphere, and Vinod Kannan, a senior Singapore Airlines executive and former CEO of Vistara, have emerged as the primary choices to lead the airline through its next phase of transformation. The selection reflects a strategic choice between rewarding an internal architect of the ongoing transformation programme and opting for a leader with deep roots in the Tata-SIA partnership.

Aggarwal joined Air India immediately following the Tata Group’s acquisition in 2022. He has reportedly been a pivotal figure in the airline’s massive aircraft orders and network restructuring. His candidacy signals a potential preference for continuity and a deep understanding of the airline's current internal mechanics.

Kannan is SIA veteran and former Vistara CEO

On the other hand, Kannan, an SIA veteran since 2001, is a familiar face in the Indian aviation landscape. Having served as the CEO of Vistara during its final years before the merger into Air India, his expertise is seen as vital for the ongoing integration of the two carriers. His appointment would likely reassure SIA, which holds a 25.1% stake in the merged entity.

Thursday’s meeting, chaired by Tata Sons Chairman N Chandrasekaran, comes at a volatile moment for the national carrier. The new CEO will inherit a landscape fraught with significant headwinds of financial pressures and operational scrutiny. While the airline is reportedly expecting losses exceeding Rs22,000 crores in financial year 2026, it continues to navigate the regulatory aftermath of the AI-171 crash in Ahmedabad.

While a few insiders say that the finalisation of a new CEO is not on the agenda for Thursday's board meeting, the carrier will not make a formal announcement immediately following the meet. Industry analysts suggest that while two expatriate candidates were also initially considered, the focus has shifted toward leaders with a proven track record in the Indian market.