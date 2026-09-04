Air India Terminates Pilot Of Phuket-Delhi Flight After Psychoactive Substance Test Returns Positive

Captain Sudeep Vashistha terminated from Air India | LinkedIn

New Delhi: Air India has terminated with immediate effect the employment of the pilot-in-command of its Phuket-Delhi flight AI2379 after a confirmatory test detected a psychoactive substance, the airline said on Friday.

The carrier said the action was taken in accordance with its “zero-tolerance” policy towards violations of safety, fitness and regulatory requirements.

“The Pilot-in-Command of the Phuket-Delhi flight tested positive for a psychoactive substance,” an Air India spokesperson said.

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“In line with Air India's zero-tolerance approach to violation of safety, fitness or regulatory requirements, the pilot's employment has been terminated with immediate effect,” the spokesperson added.

24 Passengers, Crew Members Injured

The development follows a preliminary report by the Aircraft Accident Investigation Bureau (AAIB) into an incident involving the Airbus A320 operating the Phuket-Delhi flight on August 4.

The aircraft experienced a sudden altitude variation of around 300 feet and reportedly lost control for approximately four seconds during the flight.

The incident left 24 passengers and crew members injured.

According to the preliminary report, the pilot-in-command was found “non-negative” for a psychoactive substance in a confirmatory test.

The AAIB described the finding as a serious concern and recommended that the Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) take appropriate action on priority to prevent the abuse of psychoactive substances.

Hydraulic System Failures Under Investigation

The report also noted that multiple hydraulic system failures were being examined as part of the ongoing technical investigation into the incident.

The AAIB stressed that its preliminary findings were issued in accordance with International Civil Aviation Organization (ICAO) guidelines and should not be considered the final determination of the cause of the incident.

Following the incident, Air India has also strengthened its testing regime for pilots, moving beyond its earlier system of random checks to mandate psychoactive substance testing as part of enhanced safety measures.

The AAIB's investigation into the technical and other circumstances surrounding the August 4 incident remains underway, with a final report expected after the probe is completed.