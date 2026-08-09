Air India Phuket-Delhi Flight Pilot Fails Dope Test After Turbulence Incident, Taken Off Flying Duties: Reports

Air India Pilot Tests Positive For Psychoactive Substance After Turbulence-Hit Flight: Report |

A pilot of an Air India flight that encountered severe turbulence over Odisha on August 4 has reportedly tested positive for a psychoactive substance during a post-flight screening, according to a report in The Times Of India.

The development comes days after the aircraft, operating from Phuket to Delhi, experienced a sudden drop that left several passengers and crew members injured.

Pilot Reportedly Tests Positive After Flight

According to The Times of India, citing sources, one of the pilots of Air India flight AI2379, an Airbus A320, tested positive for a psychoactive substance during screening conducted after the aircraft landed in Delhi.

Some reports have specifically claimed that the substance detected was marijuana. However, the reported test result has not been officially confirmed by either Air India or the Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA).

Air India said it was aware that a post-flight screening test had been conducted in accordance with applicable protocols but added that the results had not been shared with the airline.

The airline said it was therefore not in a position to comment on any findings and reiterated that it conducts regular drug testing of crew members as required under civil aviation regulations.

Flight Hit Severe Turbulence Over Odisha

Flight AI2379 was travelling from Phuket to Delhi on August 4 when it encountered severe turbulence near Odisha. The aircraft reportedly dropped around 300 feet during the turbulence, leaving several passengers and crew members injured.

Reports put the number of injured at around 13 to 17 people, including four crew members. The aircraft landed safely in Delhi, following which some of those injured were taken to hospital for treatment.

Both Pilots Taken Off Flying Duties

Both pilots have reportedly been removed from flying duties pending the outcome of the investigation.

The DGCA is examining the incident from multiple angles, including how the crew handled the turbulence, whether the incident was entirely weather-related and whether the aircraft sustained any damage.

The aviation regulator is also examining the decision to continue the flight to Delhi instead of diverting to a closer airport, with Varanasi and Lucknow among the alternatives reportedly being considered.

What DGCA Rules Say

Under DGCA regulations, a first-time positive test for psychoactive substances can result in the crew member being referred for de-addiction and rehabilitation. The individual can return to flying duties only after completing the prescribed process, receiving fitness clearance and testing negative.

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Repeat positive results can lead to more stringent action, including longer suspension or cancellation of the crew member’s licence, depending on the circumstances and applicable regulations.

The matter remains under investigation, and the reported positive test has not been publicly confirmed by Air India or the DGCA.