Air India Phuket-Delhi Flight Scare: AAIB Examines Technical And Human-Factor Evidence In Incident That Injured 24

AAIB is examining flight data, aircraft systems, operational records, and human-factor evidence after the Air India Phuket-Delhi incident that injured 24 passengers and crew members | AI Generated File Image

New Delhi, August 11, 2026: The Aircraft Accident Investigation Bureau (AAIB) on Tuesday said it is systematically collecting, preserving and examining technical, operational, medical and human-factor evidence related to last week's Air India Phuket-Delhi flight incident.

On August 4, an Air India Airbus A320 aircraft, registration VT-EXO, operating flight AI 2379 from Phuket to Delhi, experienced a sudden altitude variation of around 300 feet while cruising. The aircraft later stabilised and landed safely in Delhi.

24 Injured In Mid-Air Incident

The incident left 20 passengers and four cabin crew members injured, according to an AAIB statement issued on Tuesday.

There were 137 passengers, including three infants, and eight crew members on board the aircraft.

The number of injuries underlines the seriousness of a sudden altitude variation even when an aircraft subsequently stabilises and lands safely.

Flight Data And Medical Records Under Scrutiny

The AAIB said its investigation includes examining the aircraft and its systems, recorded flight data, operational and maintenance records, and medical information. Investigators are also interviewing people concerned with the incident.

"This includes examination of the aircraft and its systems, recorded flight data, relevant operational and maintenance records, medical information, and interviews with persons concerned. All material evidence will be examined in its entirety before any conclusions are drawn," the agency said.

Officials from France's Bureau d'Enquêtes et d'Analyses pour la sécurité de l'aviation civile (BEA) and technical representatives of Airbus are providing technical assistance to the AAIB.

Preliminary Findings Awaited

The AAIB said it would issue preliminary findings within the stipulated timeframe in accordance with applicable provisions and International Civil Aviation Organization (ICAO) protocols. Preliminary findings are generally published within a month of an incident.

Further information will be made public at the appropriate stage of the investigation, the agency said.

According to the AAIB, the sole objective of the investigation is to determine the circumstances and contributing factors behind the incident and identify appropriate safety measures to prevent a recurrence.

"The investigation is independent, evidence-based and comprehensive, and no inference regarding the cause of the occurrence should be drawn from any isolated piece of information while the investigation is in progress," it said.

The agency's emphasis on examining all evidence before reaching a conclusion is significant, particularly when individual pieces of information may not provide a complete picture of what happened aboard the flight, PTI reported.

AAIB Cautions Against Speculation

The AAIB appealed to all concerned, including the media and the public, to respect the investigation process and refrain from drawing conclusions based on incomplete, unverified or selectively available information.

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With the investigation still under way, the cause of the altitude variation remains undetermined. The AAIB's findings will be crucial in establishing the circumstances behind the incident and identifying any safety measures needed to prevent a similar occurrence.

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