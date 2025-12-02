 Air India Operated A320 Aircraft With 'Expired Airworthiness Licence' 8 Times; DGCA Launches Probe
e-Paper Get App
HomeIndiaAir India Operated A320 Aircraft With 'Expired Airworthiness Licence' 8 Times; DGCA Launches Probe

Air India Operated A320 Aircraft With 'Expired Airworthiness Licence' 8 Times; DGCA Launches Probe

Air India operated an unairworthy Airbus A320 aircraft on eight occasions, risking passenger safety. The DGCA has launched an investigation into the lapse. Air India called the incident "regrettable" and suspended officials involved, initiating a comprehensive internal probe into the matter.

Shashank NairUpdated: Tuesday, December 02, 2025, 04:30 PM IST
article-image
File Photo

New Delhi: Air India reportedly operated, on several occasions, an aircraft that was not airworthy, violating mandatory safety and security protocols and potentially risking the safety of passengers.

After the regulatory body for civil aviation, the Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA), launched an investigation into an Air India aircraft that was not airworthy but still flew at least eight times before it was grounded, the airline on Tuesday called the incident “regrettable” and said it has initiated a comprehensive internal probe.

The airline stated that all officials involved in the compliance lapse have been suspended pending further review.

"All personnel associated with the decision have been placed under suspension, pending further review," Air India said, adding that the organisation treats any deviation from compliance protocols "with utmost seriousness."

FPJ Shorts
ICSI CS Executive, Professional December Exam Admit Card 2025 To Be Released Soon; Here's How To Download
ICSI CS Executive, Professional December Exam Admit Card 2025 To Be Released Soon; Here's How To Download
Indian Family In Finland Builds 'Adorable Ice Home' Using Coulourful Frozen Bricks In 2 Degrees; Wins Hearts On Internet
Indian Family In Finland Builds 'Adorable Ice Home' Using Coulourful Frozen Bricks In 2 Degrees; Wins Hearts On Internet
US Sanctions Cut India’s Russian Oil Imports By One-Third; December Arrivals May Dip Further As Refiners Shift To Alternatives
US Sanctions Cut India’s Russian Oil Imports By One-Third; December Arrivals May Dip Further As Refiners Shift To Alternatives
IND vs SA ODI Series: Did Virat Kohli Snub Handshake With South Africa's Head Coach Shukri Conrad? Viral Video Sparks Buzz
IND vs SA ODI Series: Did Virat Kohli Snub Handshake With South Africa's Head Coach Shukri Conrad? Viral Video Sparks Buzz

The 164-seater Airbus A320 flew eight times on 24–25 November before an engineer discovered the lapse and the plane was grounded. This prompted an investigation by the DGCA.

Read Also
Airbus A320 Glitch To Affect Several Aircraft In India, Causing Travel Disruptions; Air India,...
article-image

“As soon as this came to our notice, it was duly reported to DGCA. We have initiated a comprehensive internal investigation,” an Air India spokesperson said.

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

New PMO Complex To Be Called ‘Seva Teerth’: Reports

New PMO Complex To Be Called ‘Seva Teerth’: Reports

10 Hours Allotted For Discussion On Vande Mataram In Lok Sabha On December 8

10 Hours Allotted For Discussion On Vande Mataram In Lok Sabha On December 8

IAS Officer's Daughter Dies By Suicide After Making 'Dowry Harassment' Charges

IAS Officer's Daughter Dies By Suicide After Making 'Dowry Harassment' Charges

Allahabad HC Orders Statewide Probe To Stop SC Benefits For Christian Converts; Directs DMs To...

Allahabad HC Orders Statewide Probe To Stop SC Benefits For Christian Converts; Directs DMs To...

Air India Operated A320 Aircraft With 'Expired Airworthiness Licence' 8 Times; DGCA Launches Probe

Air India Operated A320 Aircraft With 'Expired Airworthiness Licence' 8 Times; DGCA Launches Probe