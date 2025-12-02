Air India Operated A320 Aircraft With 'Expired Airworthiness Licence' 8 Times; DGCA Launches Probe

File Photo

New Delhi: Air India reportedly operated, on several occasions, an aircraft that was not airworthy, violating mandatory safety and security protocols and potentially risking the safety of passengers.

After the regulatory body for civil aviation, the Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA), launched an investigation into an Air India aircraft that was not airworthy but still flew at least eight times before it was grounded, the airline on Tuesday called the incident “regrettable” and said it has initiated a comprehensive internal probe.

The airline stated that all officials involved in the compliance lapse have been suspended pending further review.

"All personnel associated with the decision have been placed under suspension, pending further review," Air India said, adding that the organisation treats any deviation from compliance protocols "with utmost seriousness."

The 164-seater Airbus A320 flew eight times on 24–25 November before an engineer discovered the lapse and the plane was grounded. This prompted an investigation by the DGCA.

“As soon as this came to our notice, it was duly reported to DGCA. We have initiated a comprehensive internal investigation,” an Air India spokesperson said.