Air India Issues Travel Advisory For Passengers Flying To & From UK Due To Tropical Storm Bert

New Delhi: Air India has issued a travel advisory for passengers flying to and from the United Kingdom on Sunday due to tropical storm Bert.

The airline asked their passengers to check the status of their flights before heading to the airport, as flights travelling to and from the United Kingdom are likely to be impacted by tropical storm Bert.

Tweet Of Air India

"#TravelAdvisory. Flights to and from the United Kingdom are likely to be impacted by tropical storm Bert. Customers flying into and out of the UK on Sunday, 24 November, are advised to check their flight status (https://airindia.com/in/en/manage/flight-status.html) before heading to the airport," Air India wrote in a post on X.

#TravelAdvisory

Flights to and from United Kingdom are likely to be impacted by tropical storm Bert. Customers flying into and out of UK on Sunday, 24 November are advised to check their flight status (https://t.co/pm9cqcwfTc) before heading to the airport. — Air India (@airindia) November 23, 2024

Further details awaited.

