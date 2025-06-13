Air India, IndiGo Flights Affected Among Global Impact Of Israel's Airstrike On Iran

Representative image |

Airlines across the globe took a hit after Israel’s targetted airstrike led to a closure of airspace above Iran. The escalation of tension in the Middle East affected numerous airlines globally, including Indian airlines like Air India and IndiGo, as their flights had to be rerouted, diverted or cancelled.

In the early hours of Friday, Israel carried out targeted airstrikes against Iranian facilities, further intensifying the already fragile relationship between the two nations. The strikes, launched under the name ‘Operation Rising Lion’, were reportedly a direct response to growing concerns over Iran’s nuclear ambitions and its perceived threat to Israel.

With the launch of the targetted strikes against Iran, the nation had to issue notices to airmen (NOTAM) restricting movements of civil aircraft in its airspace, while the airspace of neighbouring country Iraq was also closed. According to Flightradar24’s video demonstration of the air traffic over the Middle East, all the aircraft flying over the region were diverted within nine minutes after the NOTAM was issued.

#TravelAdvisory

Due to the emerging situation in Iran, the subsequent closure of its airspace and in view of the safety of our passengers, the following Air India flights are either being diverted or returning to their origin:



AI130 – London Heathrow-Mumbai – Diverted to Vienna… — Air India (@airindia) June 13, 2025

This escalation affected airlines globally as they took sudden measures to reroute, divert or cancel their international flights. In India, the biggest hit was taken by Air India as the airspace closure affected its 16 flights on the route between Indian cities of Delhi and Mumbai to London Heathrow, New York, Washington, Newark, Vancouver, Chicago and Toronto. While a few flights were returning to their place of departure, rest of them were diverted mid-air to Vienna, Sharjah, Jeddah, Frankfurt and Milan.

“We regret the inconvenience caused to our passengers due to this unforeseen disruption and are making every effort to minimise it, including providing accommodation for passengers. Refunds or complimentary rescheduling is also being offered to guests who opt for it. Alternative arrangements are being made to fly passengers to their destinations,” said the airline in a statement.

Moreover, IndiGo flights were also impacted on the routes of Delhi-Istanbul and Mumbai-Istanbul, which were then re-routed. The airline issued a travel advisory for its customers saying, “Due to airspace closure over Iran and nearby regions, some flight routes may be impacted, potentially causing longer travel times or cancellations. Please check your flight status on our website or app before heading to the airport.”