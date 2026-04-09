Air India Flight Returns To Mumbai Minutes After Take-Off Due To Engine Glitch

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An Air India flight operating from Mumbai to Bengaluru was forced to return shortly after take-off on Thursday after pilots reported a mid-air technical issue and declared a “PAN PAN” urgency call, reported the Hindustan Times.

The incident involved flight AI 2812, an Airbus A320neo, which was scheduled to depart at 2:05 am but took off around 2:15 am. The aircraft returned to Mumbai airport approximately 20 minutes later, landing safely at around 2:35 am.

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Officials familiar with the matter said passengers noticed unusual developments during take-off, including loud sounds and visible sparks. Some passengers were reportedly alarmed as the aircraft experienced difficulties soon after departure. According to sources, one of the engines, identified as engine number two, stalled during the climb, prompting the pilots to issue a “PAN PAN” call, a standard radio signal indicating an urgent but non-life-threatening situation.

An official requesting anonymity said the crew acted promptly after detecting the malfunction and chose to return to the airport as a precaution.

-In a statement, Air India confirmed that the flight returned to Mumbai shortly after take-off due to a suspected technical issue and landed safely in accordance with standard safety procedures. The airline added that the aircraft is currently undergoing detailed technical checks.

Airport authorities also confirmed that a local standby alert was activated to ensure emergency readiness during the landing.

The aircraft, carrying 47 passengers, was subsequently grounded. Air India arranged an alternative aircraft, which departed for Bengaluru at approximately 4:45 am after providing assistance to affected passengers.