Air India Express Waives Cargo Charges For Assam Flood Relief Supplies | X

Guwahati, July 28: Air India Express has waived cargo charges for transporting relief material to Assam to support ongoing humanitarian efforts in flood-affected parts of the state.

The waiver will enable registered non-governmental organisations (NGOs) and recognised relief agencies to move essential supplies to Assam on Air India Express flights from Delhi, Bengaluru and Kolkata to Guwahati.

STORY | Air India Express waives cargo charges for Assam flood relief materials



Air India Express on Tuesday announced the waiver of cargo charges for transportation of relief materials to Assam in support of the ongoing humanitarian response to the floods that have ravaged the… pic.twitter.com/OXAIac7X19 — Press Trust of India (@PTI_News) July 28, 2026

Eligible consignments include food and dry rations, drinking water, medicines, hygiene and sanitation kits, clothing, blankets, tarpaulins and other essential humanitarian supplies, subject to applicable regulatory requirements and Air India Express' verification, acceptance and carriage policies.

The airline currently operates six daily flights from Delhi, three daily flights from Bengaluru and two daily flights from Kolkata to Guwahati, providing multiple daily options for transporting relief cargo into the state.

Registered NGOs and recognised relief organisations wishing to dispatch relief material may email the airline at relief@airindiaexpress.com or call +91 7982118680, along with details of their organisation and cargo requirements.

According to the airline, its Cargo team will coordinate shipment acceptance, documentation, packaging guidelines and flight allocation, subject to operational feasibility and available capacity.