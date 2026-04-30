Air India Express Restores West Asia Flight Services From Mumbai, Delhi & Other Indian Cities After Temporary Suspension

Air India Express has announced the resumption of its flight operations to West Asia after a temporary suspension caused by airspace closures due to geopolitical tensions in the Middle East. The airline has announced the reinstatement of operations to Qatar and Bahrain, along with additional flights to the UAE, Oman and Saudi Arabia, starting 30 April.

Flights have been resumed from major Indian cities, including Mumbai, Delhi, Amritsar, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Jaipur, Kochi, Kozhikode, Kannur, Lucknow, Mangaluru, Tiruchirappalli, Thiruvananthapuram and Varanasi.

In addition to this, Air India Express also said that it will continue flights operating to Al Ain, Abu Dhabi, Dubai, Ras Al Khaimah, Sharjah, Jeddah, Riyadh and Muscat, with the reinstatement of established routes connecting India to the Gulf region.

Earlier, IndiGo announced the resumption of its flights to and from Doha from May 1. The airline stated that it will operate over 60 weekly flights connecting Doha with seven Indian cities, including Mumbai, Bengaluru, Chennai, Delhi, Hyderabad, Kannur, and Kochi. According to the company's statement, these flight resumptions follow improved airspace conditions and approvals from relevant authorities.

Airlines Seek Suspension of ATF Excise Duty

Meanwhile, Indian airline companies have asked the government to temporarily suspend the 11 per cent excise duty on aviation turbine fuel (ATF) for domestic operations.

The demand has been raised by the Federation of Indian Airlines (FIA) in a letter written to the Ministry of Civil Aviation dated April 26, according to a report by CNBC TV18. The federation sought "urgent support" from the government on the front of ATF pricing. It warned that the airline industry in India was under extreme stress and “on the verge of closing down or of stopping its operations."

To get details on exclusive and budget-friendly property deals in Mumbai & surrounding regions, do visit: https://budgetproperties.in/