Air India Express Flight To Abu Dhabi Turns Back To Kochi After Engine Oil Issue

Mid-Air Scare As Air India Express Boeing 737 Returns To Kochi After Engine Trouble | File Image

An Air India Express flight from Kochi to Abu Dhabi returned to Cochin International Airport on Monday after the crew detected a rapid drop in the oil quantity of one of the aircraft’s engines.

Air India Express flight IX 415, operated by a Boeing 737, was around 50 minutes into its journey and cruising at approximately 36,000 feet when the pilots noticed that the oil quantity in Engine 1 was falling rapidly, according to a report by The Times of India.

The crew conducted a FORDEC assessment, a structured aviation decision-making process, and monitored the situation as the oil level continued to decline. With the warning persisting, the pilots decided to abandon the Abu Dhabi sector and turn the aircraft back towards Kochi.

Engine shut down mid-air

According to News18, the crew subsequently shut down Engine 1 after its oil pressure entered the danger zone. The aircraft continued its return to Kochi and landed safely at Cochin International Airport.

The incident was handled in accordance with standard operating procedures, according to ANI. All passengers were reported safe. Some reports suggested that passengers may not have been fully aware of the seriousness of the technical issue while the aircraft was in the air.

Cause of oil loss unclear

Early reports did not provide detailed statements from Air India Express or the Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA). The exact cause of the rapid oil loss, including whether it was linked to an oil leak or another technical fault, remains unclear.

Further details, including the aircraft’s registration, passenger count and whether the DGCA will conduct a follow-up inquiry, are expected to emerge.