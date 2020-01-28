Air India disivestment: Sweetened deal with 100% stake

After the failure of India's most ambitious privatisation effort in 2018 -- when the offer of 76% stake in Air India did not elicit a single bid -- the government on Monday announced sale of 100% stake in the debt-laden national carrier.

The government has this time sweetened the offer. For instance, the bidder's minimum net worth has to be Rs 3,500 crore, instead of Rs 5,000 crore proposed in 2018.The earlier condition that the bidder should have been profitable in at least three of the previous five years too has been scrapped. According to aviation experts, this time the government is willing to go the extra mile to accommodate the buyer.

Likewise, a debt of Rs 23,286.5 crore would remain with Air India and Air India Express at the time of closing of the disinvestment. In 2018, the buyer was supposed to take on a debt of Rs 33,392 crore.