Air India Delhi-San Francisco Flight Returns After 8 Hours In Air Due To Technical Issue |

An Air India flight bound for San Francisco was forced to return to Delhi on Tuesday after a technical issue was detected mid-flight, the airline confirmed in an official statement.

The aircraft, operating as Flight AI173, was carrying around 230 passengers when it turned back after being airborne for more than eight hours.

Aircraft Landed Safely, Says Airline

Air India stated that the plane landed safely in Delhi and will now undergo detailed technical inspections in accordance with the airline’s safety protocols.

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“Flight AI173 from Delhi to San Francisco on 27 May has returned to Delhi due to a technical issue in accordance with the laid down procedures. The aircraft landed safely and will undergo technical inspection in line with Air India's safety standards,” the airline said.

Flight Turned Back While Over Chinese Airspace

According to reports, the aircraft had already been flying for over three hours and had entered Chinese airspace before it began diverting back toward Delhi.

The exact nature of the technical snag has not yet been disclosed by the airline.

Passengers Offered Assistance And Alternative Arrangements

Air India stressed that passenger and crew safety remains its “highest priority” and said assistance was being extended to all affected travellers.

The airline stated that alternative arrangements were being made to help passengers reach San Francisco at the earliest. Ground staff were also providing refreshments, hotel accommodation and rescheduling support depending on passenger preferences.

“We regret the inconvenience caused to the passengers and are making alternative arrangements to fly them to their destination as soon as possible,” the airline added.

Read Also Air India Flight Returns To Mumbai Minutes After Take-Off Due To Engine Glitch

Recent Engine Fire Incident Raises Concerns

The development comes days after another Air India aircraft reported an engine-related issue.

On May 21, an Air India flight operating from Bengaluru to Delhi experienced an engine fire indication during its final approach into Delhi airport. The airline had said the cockpit crew followed all standard operating procedures before landing the aircraft safely.

All passengers and crew members in that incident were reported safe.