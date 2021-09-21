Air Canada resumes direct flight to India; Covid-19 protocols to be followed

Mumbai: Air Canada today announced that it would be resuming the direct flight between India and Canada after almost 5 months of halting the operations amid pandemic.

The non-stop flight operations between Delhi and Toronto started today, keeping all Covid-19 protocols in mind. The persons traveling from India to Canada have to undergo an RT-PCR or a rapid PCR test before 18 hours of boarding the flight and need to be submitted during the travel. The test will be done at the Covid-19 testing center and lounge at the Terminal Three of the Delhi airport. Only the vaccinated people approved by the World Health Organization (WHO) are allowed to travel with the test results.

"The only accepted COVID-19 tests are an RT-PCR test or a rapid PCR test that must be taken no more than 18 hours before your departing Air Canada flight to Canada from the COVID-19 Testing Centre & Lounge across from Terminal 3 at Indira Gandhi International Airport in Delhi," the airline said.

"Air Canada requires either of these specific tests. No other test from any other clinic within India will be accepted, even if you are connecting from a different city," it added.

Full list of COVID-19 vaccines accepted by the Government of Canada:

Pfizer-BioNTech Comirnaty (tozinameran, BNT162b2)

Moderna Spikevax (mRNA-1273)

AstraZeneca Vaxzevria/COVISHIELD (ChAdOx1-S, AZD1222)

Janssen/Johnson & Johnson

All documents must be uploaded online before departure.

The flight operation to India by Air Canada is taking place under the Air Bubble agreement between India and Canada. Canada is one of the 28 countries currently having an air bubble agreement with India.

(with inputs from Times Now)

Published on: Tuesday, September 21, 2021, 08:02 PM IST