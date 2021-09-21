e-Paper Get App

BREAKING NEWS

Taliban to allow girls back in school 'as soon as possible', says spokesperson: AFPTaliban spokesman names remaining cabinet members, no women's ministry announced: AFP
Advertisement

India

Updated on: Tuesday, September 21, 2021, 08:02 PM IST

Air Canada resumes direct flight to India; Covid-19 protocols to be followed

The non-stop flight operations between Delhi and Toronto started today, keeping all Covid-19 protocols in mind
FPJ Web Desk
Air Cananda | Photo: PTI

Air Cananda | Photo: PTI

Advertisement

Mumbai: Air Canada today announced that it would be resuming the direct flight between India and Canada after almost 5 months of halting the operations amid pandemic.

The non-stop flight operations between Delhi and Toronto started today, keeping all Covid-19 protocols in mind. The persons traveling from India to Canada have to undergo an RT-PCR or a rapid PCR test before 18 hours of boarding the flight and need to be submitted during the travel. The test will be done at the Covid-19 testing center and lounge at the Terminal Three of the Delhi airport. Only the vaccinated people approved by the World Health Organization (WHO) are allowed to travel with the test results.

"The only accepted COVID-19 tests are an RT-PCR test or a rapid PCR test that must be taken no more than 18 hours before your departing Air Canada flight to Canada from the COVID-19 Testing Centre & Lounge across from Terminal 3 at Indira Gandhi International Airport in Delhi," the airline said.

"Air Canada requires either of these specific tests. No other test from any other clinic within India will be accepted, even if you are connecting from a different city," it added.

Full list of COVID-19 vaccines accepted by the Government of Canada:

  • Pfizer-BioNTech Comirnaty (tozinameran, BNT162b2)

  • Moderna Spikevax (mRNA-1273)

  • AstraZeneca Vaxzevria/COVISHIELD (ChAdOx1-S, AZD1222)

  • Janssen/Johnson & Johnson

All documents must be uploaded online before departure.

The flight operation to India by Air Canada is taking place under the Air Bubble agreement between India and Canada. Canada is one of the 28 countries currently having an air bubble agreement with India.

(with inputs from Times Now)

ALSO READ

'Proud to call you our PM': Trudeau's third victory in a row in Canada election; congratulations...

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Advertisement
Published on: Tuesday, September 21, 2021, 08:02 PM IST
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

RECENT STORIES

Advertisement
Advertisement

Free Press Journal