'Proud to call you our PM': Trudeau's third victory in a row in Canada election; congratulations pour in from across globe

Canadians gave Prime Minister Justin Trudeau's Liberal Party a victory in Monday's parliamentary elections, but his gamble to win a majority of seats failed and nearly mirrored the result of two years ago.

Trudeau, who was in power from 2015 has now won three general elections in less than six years.

The Liberals won the most seats of any party. The 49-year-old Trudeau channeled the star power of his father, the Liberal icon and late Prime Minister Pierre Trudeau, when he first won election in 2015 and has led his party to the top finish in two elections since.

Trudeau's Liberals were leading or elected in 156 seats - one less than they won 2019, and 14 short of the 170 needed for a majority in the House of Commons.

The Conservatives were leading or elected in 121 seats, the same number they won in 2019. The leftist New Democrats were leading or elected in 27, a gain of three seats, while the Quebec-based Bloc Québécois remained unchanged with 32 seats and the Greens were down to two.

Trudeau's Liberals dominated in Toronto, Canada's largest city and one of the most multicultural cities in the world.

The news has spread cheers across the globe; congratulations are pouring in on social media for the third-time Prime Minister.

Here's what people are saying. Have a look.

With inputs from PTI.



Published on: Tuesday, September 21, 2021, 01:15 PM IST